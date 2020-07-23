Decision on Fayette County school plans affects thousands of families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County’s decision about the start of school affects thousands of families in Lexington.

Earlier Thursday, we talked with Jesi Denton, a Lexington mother who told us her daughter was excited to start school this year.

With so much uncertainty about how this year will play out, Denton decided her daughter would wait a year before going to kindergarten.

Denton told us her five-year-old was ready to walk the halls at Brenda Cowan Elementary.

“And every time we pass the school she would say that’s my school, that’s my school,” Denton said. “She was super excited and I had to talk to her and just say hey you know we are going to wait a year. We are going to wait to start school because I just want you to be able to go on field trips and I want you to be able to play on the playground and I want you to be able to share your crayons with your partner that’s at your desk. At first, she was really sad but I think as a five-year-old they really don’t get it but I think she kind of understood.”

Their family had already dealt with the effects of COVID-19, when her middle-schooler, became a homeschooler last spring.

“It was really hard for us, you know. It was a lot of googling and that kind of thing,” Denton said. “And we had to do projects and papers over and over again just so she would have passing grades because nothing was really talked. It was just kind of, everybody was winging it. And I would just really rather my kids be there in person.”

The decision of how to start school doesn’t just impact families, it also impacts businesses that help take care of those kids.

The Prichard Committee said surveys they conducted found parents weren’t sure if their kids would be in daycare in the next few months. Many of them run after-school programs.

They’re asking Congress to include $50 billion in the next stimulus package to be distributed to daycare centers to help them weather the next few months.

“This is an issue about supporting our youngest children before they go to school and it’s an issue about the workforce supporting families, so they can go back to work and businesses can get up and running,” Brigitte Blom Ramsey, Prichard Committee.

Denton said she would prefer for her kids to be in class, even if they have to take extra precautions.

“There is some worry, but not a lot,” Denton said “Just because if they do wear a mask and that is really supposed to help then I hope that works. I mean they’re always gonna be some risk. There’s risk when you go to the grocery store but it’s a risk you have to take because it something you have to do. And that goes the same for education.”

Over 70% of the people who responded to that daycare survey, also have school-age children. Showing just how linked those daycares and school systems are.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.