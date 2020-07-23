Advertisement

Teachers remain concerned about reentering classrooms

School employees in Kentucky are a little more than a month away from re-opening their doors to students -- but teachers are bracing for the changes and nerves.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) --School employees in Kentucky are a little more than a month away from re-opening their doors to students -- but teachers are bracing for the changes and nerves.

Jessica Hiler, the president of the Fayette County Education Association, says she has been taking in the concerns from teachers who are nervous about their health come the 2020-2021 school year.

Districts have made drastic changes over the past six months, but Hiler says teachers being comfortable is the key to a successful school year.

"If they don't feel safe going to work every day then that is going to be difficult for teachers to give that quality instruction when they are scared for their own physical health," said Hiler.

Many Kentucky districts have provided surveys to both parents and teachers, but not all have asked for the input from the educators. Fayette County Public Schools have asked for the guidance and Hiler says districts that aren’t, should.

"It's important anytime we are making decisions around school that teachers and staff have to be included in the discussion," said Hiler.

WKYT’s Nick Oliver asked Governor Andy Beshear Wednesday if the fear many teachers feel is a good enough reason for districts to start the year through online learning -- ditching in-person classes until the virus is under control or even a vaccine. The Governor told us he knows teachers will be on the front lines of the virus but says if numbers continue to increase that could change.

“If we don’t see a turn-a-round in the numbers where we are right now then you can expect some strong recommendations from me about when I think in-person classes should or should not start.”

Many districts are also allowing teachers to apply to work from home if they meet medical requirements.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lexington doctor encourages wellness check-ups for kids as those numbers decrease during the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Dr. Steltenkamp said data is showing that nationally, regionally, and in her own practice that well-child visits and immunization numbers are significantly down this year.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 7 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Mountain Parkway’s westbound lanes shut down indefinitely near Wolfe-Powell county line

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Some big changes on the Mountain Parkway can be expected in Wolfe and Powell counties.

Latest News

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

North Lime on Clays Mill to reopen Friday after employee tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
The donut shop will reopen on Friday, July 24 after closing for deep cleaning and to allow other employees to get tested.

News

Sheriff: Missing 31-year-old in Laurel County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was last seen near London early Wednesday morning.

News

Busting myths and answering questions about COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Since COVID-19 started spreading in the United States, we’ve seen the recommendations from the CDC and medical establishment change a few times. Medical experts say that’s almost to be expected with a virus so new.

News

Richmond restaurant closes indoor dining due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Despite not having any COVID-19 cases to date, Gillum’s Sports Lounge in Richmond has closed its dining room doors.

Regional

42 inmates at Manchester Federal Correctional Institution test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
On Monday afternoon, the Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported a total of 42 new cases of COVID-19 among inmates at the Manchester Federal Correctional Institution.