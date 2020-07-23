Teachers remain concerned about reentering classrooms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) --School employees in Kentucky are a little more than a month away from re-opening their doors to students -- but teachers are bracing for the changes and nerves.

Jessica Hiler, the president of the Fayette County Education Association, says she has been taking in the concerns from teachers who are nervous about their health come the 2020-2021 school year.

Districts have made drastic changes over the past six months, but Hiler says teachers being comfortable is the key to a successful school year.

"If they don't feel safe going to work every day then that is going to be difficult for teachers to give that quality instruction when they are scared for their own physical health," said Hiler.

Many Kentucky districts have provided surveys to both parents and teachers, but not all have asked for the input from the educators. Fayette County Public Schools have asked for the guidance and Hiler says districts that aren’t, should.

"It's important anytime we are making decisions around school that teachers and staff have to be included in the discussion," said Hiler.

WKYT’s Nick Oliver asked Governor Andy Beshear Wednesday if the fear many teachers feel is a good enough reason for districts to start the year through online learning -- ditching in-person classes until the virus is under control or even a vaccine. The Governor told us he knows teachers will be on the front lines of the virus but says if numbers continue to increase that could change.

“If we don’t see a turn-a-round in the numbers where we are right now then you can expect some strong recommendations from me about when I think in-person classes should or should not start.”

Many districts are also allowing teachers to apply to work from home if they meet medical requirements.

