Gov. Beshear reports 611 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, seven deaths

Andy Beshear provides an update on COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing Thursday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the state.

Gov. Beshear announced 611 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total now to 25,147 cases. He says the state is seeing a 4.94 percent positivity rate.

The governor also announced seven new deaths in the state.

Gov. Beshear says there are currently 581 people hospitalized with the virus and 135 people in the ICU. There have been at least 565,490 coronavirus tests performed in the state, and 7,046 people have recovered.

Among the new cases reported Thursday were 21 children under the age of five. The governor says those cases are not isolated.

Wednesday’s announced deaths include a 49-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 57-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 64-year-old woman from Knox County, an 88-year-old woman from Ohio County, a 68-year-old woman from Whitley County, a 60-year-old woman from Casey County and an 89-year-old woman from Ohio County.

