Beshear: Testing provided to state university students before return not likely

Students come from within the Bluegrass and outside to attend Kentucky public universities -- creating concerns on the spread of COVID-19.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- Students come from within the Bluegrass and outside to attend Kentucky public universities -- creating concerns on the spread of COVID-19.

It won't be hard to recognize changes when students return in required masks, closed social areas, and even a shorter semester.

The University of Kentucky is requiring students attending in-person classes to test for COVID-19 before coming on campus. Other Universities like Morehead State and EKU are asking students to be tested.

On Thursday WKYT asked the governor if testing should be required at all public universities before a student would return. He answered saying it’s not likely and universities would not be able to logistically assist.

"I don't think each of our universities right now in what I am seeing, will be able to test every single student that shows up," said Beshear.

Universities inhabit communities -- many of which see low population numbers when students are gone.

In Morehead, Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark says the university has created guidelines that he and other leaders feel confident in. He says while testing is not mandatory for a student to return, it's definitely preferred.

"There's no way we could expect every student to have a COVID test before we start school," said Clark. "I don't think that is realistic. Even if it was affordable some people still wouldn't do it but I think what we can ask them to do is if at all possible have a COVID test before coming to Rowan County and Morehead."

The Governor says he hopes universities can work towards policies that create a culture of safety including social distancing and not cramming too many students inside dorms. He also tells WKYT he is hopeful universities will be able to study trends in positive cases by testing the faculty and see where the spread is on campus.

Many universities, including Morehead State, have set up guidelines for if and how to handle a student when a positive test becomes a reality.

