Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Weekend Steam and A Few Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our cold front has stalled across the region and will touch off additional rounds of showers and storms for many. This may actually keep a storm or two around into the weekend before we shift our focus to a much stronger front early next week. That one comes from a big dip in the jet stream across the eastern part of the country and that looks to signify a fairly decent pattern change. At the same time, the tropics are really ramping up!

With the front right on top of us today, we are seeing more in the way of scattered showers and storms. The greatest risk is along and south of the Interstate 64 corridor and a few storms can put down a lot of rain in a short amount of time. I will have your tracking tools in a bit.

There will still be a storm or two going up over the weekend as the front starts to wash out. High temps will steam up again, but we may see a fairly wide range because of any clouds or storm action.

A strong cold front arrives late Monday into Tuesday and could bring some potent storms in here. It also unleashes some much better feeling air which could be accompanied by a few systems dropping in on a northwest flow into the start of August.

