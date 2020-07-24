FCPS prepares to start classes virtually

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public School students will now have to prepare for a virtual start to the school year. The decision was announced Thursday.

The big decision from the Fayette County School Board has led to some mixed reactions.

“Even with the mix reaction, there’s been some support from families who may disagree, but they express that in a way that they fully understand the weight of the decision,” said Fayette County Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk.

Caulk is now responding to those reactions.

“But this is the best substitute that will also keep our children, our teachers, our school leaders and our staff safe,” said Caulk.

Caulk says the decision had to be made now so parents have time to plan for their kids to be home. He says he knows it’s a big task for single-parent households.

“I was a single parent as well so I certainly understand,” said Caulk.

When it comes to the curriculum, Caulk says this round of NTI days will be different because they had more time to prepare than they did in March.

Caulk says the school district purchased a shared online curriculum, selected a consistent virtual learning platform and invested in one-to-one technology.

“Our second round of NTI will be more engaging, more robust and consistently implemented across our schools at all grade levels,” said Caulk.

With so much preparation Caulk says he’s confident as they move forward.

Caulk says on Monday the school board will release new details about its plan moving forward.

