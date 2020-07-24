Advertisement

Lexington reports highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 100 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.

That’s the most cases reported in a single day. The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,711.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 42.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 69 cases, July 15 and July 19
  • 65 cases, July 10
  • 62 cases, July 6
  • 61 cases July 21
  • 58 cases, July 13
  • 56 cases, July 11
  • 53 cases, July 23
  • 46 cases, July 1

According to the health dept., reasons for the steady increase in cases include increased physical interaction in public places, family groupings, work exposures, and clusters in long term care facilities.

They say we have been experiencing a rise in cases in Lexington since mid-May and it shows no sign of slowing.

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being shown.

They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

Travel to areas with higher case numbers of COVID-19 has also been identified as a likely source of infection for some Lexington cases.

The state health department has issued an advisory for travelers to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas, recommending that they self-quarantine for 14 days after last leaving these locations.

Health officials say unless people take action to protect themselves and their loved ones, Lexington will likely continue to have more cases, leading to potential limitations in the capacity of our healthcare delivery system to take care of our sickest patients.

The current official state totals are 25,147 cases and 684 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Beshear administration in legal battle with former Bevin staffer over missing documents

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
The court battle stems over missing documents from a 2016 investigation started by the Bevin Administration.

State

Sandmann announces $250M lawsuit settled with Washington Post

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann announced in a tweet Friday he’s settled with the Washington Post in one of eight lawsuits he’s filed against media outlets in connection with an incident at the March for Life in Washington D.C. in 2019.

Regional

Rowan Co. sheriff, school officials warn about door to door online learning scam

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Finerman
As many children in the commonwealth are starting out the fall semester with online classes, Rowan County is offering three options, including virtual schooling. It seems some people in the county are trying to take advantage of the online learning option.

Lexington

Parks board approves renaming Lexington’s Cheapside Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
Friday, Mayor Linda Gorton announced the Parks Advisory Board has unanimously approved a request to rename Cheapside Park. The approved name changes the park to Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park.

Latest News

Regional

Mouths of Tenn. dog and her puppies glued shut while owner was hospitalized

Updated: 3 hours ago
The animal rescue center said the incident happened while the owner was in the hospital.

State

Ky. education officials hold town hall to answer questions about new school year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky education officials tried to answer some questions surrounding the 2020 school year Thursday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms settle for some

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Scattered showers & thunderstorms will be back for some of you later today.

News

Beshear: Testing provided to state university students before return not likely

Updated: 14 hours ago
Students come from within the Bluegrass and outside to attend Kentucky public universities -- creating concerns on the spread of COVID-19.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.