Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms settle for some

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered showers & thunderstorms will be back for some of you later today.

I think the best rain chances for your Friday will show up around southern and eastern Kentucky. Most of those will only be scattered storms. The humidity will remain on the higher side. So don't expect any real relief out there.

Tropical air will hold steady all weekend. Even if you aren't dealing with showers & storms, it will still be very damp! The moisture content will remain on the higher side.

A cold front will sweep through the region on for the middle of next week. That might even lead to some issues. As we make that transition, I think that some stronger storms might develop. On the other side of the front, we will find some very comfortable air. Humidity levels will drop and refreshing air will filter through the region.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

