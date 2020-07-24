KSP: Death investigation underway in Garrard County

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky State Police says they are currently on the scene of a death investigation at a home in Garrard County.

A state trooper says one person is dead and KSP is currently talking to a “person of interest.” They are not actively searching for anyone else.

KSP were called just before 1:30 p.m. after local police found a man’s body inside the home.

WKYT is following this story.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.