KSP: Death investigation underway in Garrard County
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky State Police says they are currently on the scene of a death investigation at a home in Garrard County.
A state trooper says one person is dead and KSP is currently talking to a “person of interest.” They are not actively searching for anyone else.
KSP were called just before 1:30 p.m. after local police found a man’s body inside the home.
WKYT is following this story.
