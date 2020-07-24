Advertisement

Mouths of Tenn. dog and her puppies glued shut while owner was hospitalized

The animal rescue center said the incident happened while the owner was in the hospital.
Neighbors discovered the puppies with their mouths glued shut. /
Neighbors discovered the puppies with their mouths glued shut. /(Senior Dog Lodge & Animal Rescue)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SUNBRIGHT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mother and her puppies have recovered after an incident where an unknown suspect glued the animals’ mouths shut.

The Senior Dog Lodge and Animal Rescue in Sunbright said three puppies were discovered on July 4 with their mouths glued shut. A neighbor who discovered the dogs was able to remove most of the glue. According to the neighbor, half of the litter was missing.

The animal rescue center said the incident happened while the owner was in the hospital.

Officials said all the glue was removed and the animals are safe and recovering at a shelter. The puppies will soon be up for adoption.

