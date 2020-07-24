Advertisement

No evictions allowed: Ky. landlords concerned about getting behind on rent payments

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A federal moratorium on evictions expires Friday, meaning that tenants in units covered by federal assistance programs and those backed by federal mortgage loans can be evicted for not paying.

Kentucky’s moratorium is still in place and that’s causing fears that landlords may not be able to pay their bills.

In March, the executive order came down stopping landlords from evicting tenants who can’t pay their bills in response to the huge increase in unemployment due to COVID-19.

“Initially, I think everyone was a little bit concerned, but they gave us that end date,” said Lexington landlord Alexandra McCoy.

Then, in May, that end date was taken away when the executive order was extended indefinitely.

“I mean, in the beginning, we thought okay we can do this we can get this figured out, it’s just a few months,” McCoy said. But as time kept going on, and then we realized ‘okay there may not be an end in sight,' the money kept piling up, the back rent kept piling up it’s starting to get, well, a little bit more than anybody had expected.”

McCoy says that her tenants are working to make their payments, but she’s heard from other property owners that it isn’t the case everywhere.

“They responded with ‘I do not have to pay rent right now,” McCoy said. “You cannot evict me.’”

That’s true, and not.

The executive order does state that it does not relieve anyone from their obligation to pay rent or pay their mortgage and, as McCoy explains, that money will still come due.

“To get people to understand it I was saying think of the moratorium as a dam. We have blocked off all of these evictions and these people just keep piling up. So, as this dam keeps getting fuller and fuller and the water is overflowing, what’s going to happen when that dam gets taken away, that moratorium gets taken away? All of these people are going to flood out and there’s not going to be any housing for these people who are being displaced,” McCoy said.

That executive order is currently the subject of a lawsuit in Northern Kentucky arguing that it has taken away any judicial way for landlords to receive payment from tenants who are able and refusing to pay rent.

The governor’s office released this statement Friday:

Kentucky’s order prohibiting evictions remains in effect though there are reasonable exceptions within the order. Currently, the Governor’s Office and other parties are engaged in mediation to try to find the appropriate balance that protects those suffering because of the pandemic but does not allow others to game the system.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

FCPS prepares to start classes virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The big decision from the Fayette County School Board has led to some mixed reactions.

News

KSP: Death investigation underway in Garrard County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky State Police says they are currently on the scene of a death investigation at a home in Garrard County.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Gov. Beshear reports 797 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate above five percent

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing Friday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the state.

News

Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man involved in armed robbery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Clay County Sheriff is searching for a man involved in an armed robbery last week.

Latest News

News

The Breakdown with UK students: Preparing for an unusual Fall Semester

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
How are UK students preparing for a Fall Semester unlike any other in history? Two sophomores talk about going back to campus amid a pandemic.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Weekend Steam and A Few Storms

Updated: 5 hours ago
The final weekend of July looks to feature typical summer weather.

News

Winchester Rd. back open after deadly Montgomery Co. crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The crash happened around 2 Friday afternoon near the Clark County line.

State

Beshear administration in legal battle with former Bevin staffer over missing documents

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
The court battle stems over missing documents from a 2016 investigation started by the Bevin Administration.

News

Lexington reports highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 100 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.