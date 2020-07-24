Perry County man arrested on child porn charges

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Perry County man is behind bars on child porn charges following an undercover police investigation.

Kentucky State Police arrested Johnny David Arnold, 38, Thursday and charged him with three counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor and one count of promoting a minor sixteen or younger in a sexual performance.

Police say the undercover investigation began after troopers learned Arnold talked and exchanged images with a juvenile girl online.

As part of the investigation, troopers went to Arnold’s home to speak with him.

Arnold was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

The investigation continues.

