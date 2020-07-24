Advertisement

Rowan Co. sheriff, school officials warn about door to door online learning scam

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports someone is going up to homes, saying they are from the school board and are there to help students learn how to navigate virtual schooling. (WSAW photo)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Back to school is always a busy time for parents and this year, with the pandemic, especially so.

As many children in the commonwealth are starting out the fall semester with online classes, Rowan County is offering three options, including virtual schooling.

It seems some people in the county are trying to take advantage of the online learning option.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports someone is going up to homes, saying they are from the school board and are there to help students learn how to navigate virtual schooling.

Both the sheriff’s department and the school board say anyone doing this is lying about who they are.

Superintendent John Maxey says Rowan County Schools are not sending people out. He says if they ever do, they will have credentials and will be advertised.

Maxey says he does not know the intentions of anyone claiming to work for the board of education and they should be reported.

Sherrif Sparks says if anyone comes to your doorstep do not let them in and try to get a license plate number or vehicle description if you can do so safely.

“We have scams across the state, across the county that we deal with,” Sherrif Sparks said. “But this particular one is especially concerning because it appears these people are actually trying to get into the home.”

Sherriff Sparks says he got two reports of this possible scam Thursday and two more Friday morning.

