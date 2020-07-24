Advertisement

The Breakdown with UK students: Preparing for an unusual Fall Semester

By Sam Dick
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Masks required on campus, regular testing of students, online learning, and places for quarantine. The Fall Semester at universities will be unlike any other in history. How are students coping with this massive change? What is their anxiety level like right now? Tonight at 6:30 on The CW Lexington we will talk to two UK sophomores about how they are getting ready for school.

