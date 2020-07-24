Winchester Rd. back open after deadly Montgomery Co. crash

MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly crash closed a section of U.S. 60 (Winchester Rd.) in Montgomery County.

The crash happened around 2 Friday afternoon near the Clark County line.

EMA officials tell us two-vehicle were involved and the coroner was called to the scene.

No other details are available right now.

The road was closed while crews worked the scene, but the road opened back up around 5 p.m.

