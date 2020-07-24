Advertisement

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/CNN) - A North Carolina woman says a rabid fox snuck into her house at night and viciously attacked her in her bed.

"I don't know what else you could do. I mean, maybe throw a pillow at it or throw a blanket over it or something like that," Julie Loflin said.

Loflin didn't have enough time to grab a pillow or grab her sheets.

All she could do Sunday night was grab the fox that entered her home by the neck and pray.

Her 9-year-old beagle Duchess was on the floor when a fox crept through the doggy door and ran into her room.

"It was very scary, because they've got very strong nails," she said.

A strong mouth latched on to Loflin’s ankle and snapped at her finger. She was able to dial 911 as she frantically held it down for 12 minutes.

Police busted down her patio door and pulled the fox off her

"I didn't think a fox or anything else, I didn't even think another dog could get in," she said.

It was the eighth confirmed rabies case in the area this year, a concern for Loflin and her neighbors who also have seen more foxes.

One neighbor said she’s seen them come close to her house in the last two weeks.

"It never dawned on me that it could have had rabies," she said. "I didn't even think about that."

Animal control leaders say the recent sightings could be from the warm weather, mating season being between January and March and now mothers are having babies, or they're looking for food.

"I left that door open to the house, so off the sun porch so she could get in and out," Loflin said. "We don't do that anymore."

Loflin says she's grateful the fox didn't attack her dog or other pets in the neighborhood.

