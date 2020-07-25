Advertisement

Armed militia to demonstrate in Louisville in support of Breonna Taylor protests

Photo Credit: WAVE 3 News
Photo Credit: WAVE 3 News(WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) – Police in Louisville have closed streets and set up barriers ahead of protests expected in the city today.

According to WAVE3 News, an armed group called the NFAC are joining Louisville activists to protest police brutality.

The group is asking for justice in Breonna Taylor’s case.

The NFAC leader, known as Grand Master Jay, spoke to a crowd in downtown Louisville Friday night, saying, their goal is to back up protesters with muscle.

“They raise awareness, which they have, but they’ve raised awareness enough and they’re still not getting results. Now, you’ve got to go into the tool box and take out something a lot stronger,” said Grand Master Jay.

A second militia group says they will hold a counter-protest.

