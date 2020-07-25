Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Of The Same

(WJHG)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the final weekend of July and things are looking and feeling the part with scattered storms and seasonally steamy temps. As we head into the closing days of July and the start of August, the pattern is looking pretty active as we change things up in a big way. A deep trough digs into the eastern part of the country as the tropics spit out a lot of action.

Temps are back into the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend with a little more humidity back into the mix. Scattered showers and storms will also fire up, especially across the southern half of the state. Any storm that goes up can produce very heavy rains.

Big changes come next week as the jet stream takes on a much different look. We see the jet taking a big dip across the eastern half of the country to end the month and kick off July. The front arriving Monday night and Tuesday may bring a few strong to severe storms with it. Much better air then follows that up for the middle and end of next week. The system dropping in from the northwest may bring some very wet weather during the first week of August to go along with cooler than normal temps. Of course, that system in the tropics will need to be watched closely.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Enable wins King George at Ascot for unprecedented 3rd time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The win secures Enable a spot in the Breeders' Cup Turf.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 836 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 836 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 26,764 cases.

Sports

Lynn Bowden Jr. signs rookie contract with Las Vegas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
His agency Element Sports announced the news on Saturday.

Sports

Knicks close to deal to make Tom Thibodeau coach

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By BRIAN MAHONEY
Thibodeau was the 2011 NBA Coach of the Year in Chicago

Latest News

News

Lexington fitness studio, Ky. Nurses Assn. team up to offer wellness to frontline workers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Nurses Association and Lexington’s Fit & Fierce studio came together to hold an open house Saturday focusing on wellness for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

“Shop with a Cop” helps children in need prepare for school year

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Back to school shopping is busy any year. Even now during the uncertainty of COVID-19, students still need new tools for learning. Officers from the Lexington Police Department stepped in to help children whose families are unable to afford school supplies.

News

Two wanted in connection to June shooting in Lexington that killed one

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A release from the Lexington police department states that two people are wanted in connection to a shooting on Newtown Court that killed a man.

News

‘1,000 Miles for Breonna’: Caravan travels from Colorado to Louisville to demand justice

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Stephen Goin
A caravan of nearly 30 people traveled from Colorado to Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. Shenika Carter planned a more than a 1,000-mile journey with friends on Facebook.

News

Manchester police looking for missing foster juvenile

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Manchester are looking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam sizzles for the weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures will run back up to above normal. Some of you will encounter a few showers & storms.