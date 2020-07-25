Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Of The Same

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the final weekend of July and things are looking and feeling the part with scattered storms and seasonally steamy temps. As we head into the closing days of July and the start of August, the pattern is looking pretty active as we change things up in a big way. A deep trough digs into the eastern part of the country as the tropics spit out a lot of action.

Temps are back into the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend with a little more humidity back into the mix. Scattered showers and storms will also fire up, especially across the southern half of the state. Any storm that goes up can produce very heavy rains.

Big changes come next week as the jet stream takes on a much different look. We see the jet taking a big dip across the eastern half of the country to end the month and kick off July. The front arriving Monday night and Tuesday may bring a few strong to severe storms with it. Much better air then follows that up for the middle and end of next week. The system dropping in from the northwest may bring some very wet weather during the first week of August to go along with cooler than normal temps. Of course, that system in the tropics will need to be watched closely.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.