Coal City Coffee holds grand opening in Jenkins

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Coal City Coffee held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

The coffee shop serves fresh coffee, doughnuts, and pastries.

“We serve the regular coffee and then we have the flavored or selected coffees, about 75% of our coffees are the kind that everybody likes the mocha, the caramel all that kind of thing,” said Tom Lane, President and Founder of SmileFaith.

Coffee shop staff joined in with the ribbon-cutting as Lane cut the ribbon.

“It’s very exciting, it really is,” added Lane.

Smile Faith Appalachia is a non-profit organization that helps the community with dental needs. Coal City Coffee was an idea to help the organization with funding.

“We were trying to find a financial stream, it’s hard to get grants, everybody’s begging for grants so we get tired of begging so we just gave up on that and try to find other ways in which we can get support,” said Lane.

The organization hopes the coffee shop will help with the overhead costs.

“We, of course, have a director here and some people that work with her, you know, Smile Faith is carrying the burden of that and the Appalachia mission here is wanting to be self-sustaining,” added Lane.

As the staff looks on to the future.

“Everybody just seems to find this to be a very nice place to come to and we’re finding people are very responsive and we expect it to grow,” said Lane.

Coal City Coffee is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to noon.

The coffee shop is located at 9599 Hwy 805, Jenkins, Kentucky.

