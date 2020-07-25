COVID-19 outbreak at Clark County church linked to Ohio church camp

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clark County Health Department has identified the source of a cluster outbreak at a Winchester church.

The health department says the outbreak is associated with attendance at an Ohio church camp, and then those people attending services at Pilgrim Holiness Church in Winchester.

Health officials say if you attended services at this church on July 19, you may have been exposed to the virus and encourage self-monitoring for symptoms.

“I want to strongly encourage all community members to follow the guidelines set forth by public health, especially when attending church services. Please practice social distancing, wear a mask, use every other pew, wash hands and sanitize surfaces frequently,” said Becky Kissick, Public Health Director. “We must all do our part to stop the spread and protect the most vulnerable in our community.”

