Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak at Clark County church linked to Ohio church camp

(KKTV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clark County Health Department has identified the source of a cluster outbreak at a Winchester church.

The health department says the outbreak is associated with attendance at an Ohio church camp, and then those people attending services at Pilgrim Holiness Church in Winchester.

Health officials say if you attended services at this church on July 19, you may have been exposed to the virus and encourage self-monitoring for symptoms.

“I want to strongly encourage all community members to follow the guidelines set forth by public health, especially when attending church services. Please practice social distancing, wear a mask, use every other pew, wash hands and sanitize surfaces frequently,” said Becky Kissick, Public Health Director. “We must all do our part to stop the spread and protect the most vulnerable in our community.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘1,000 Miles for Breonna’: Caravan travels from Colorado to Louisville to demand justice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stephen Goin
A caravan of nearly 30 people traveled from Colorado to Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. Shenika Carter planned a more than a 1,000-mile journey with friends on Facebook.

News

Gov. Beshear asks churches to pause in-person services for two weeks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday saw over 700 new COVID-19 cases in the state. It's the reason Governor Andy Beshear is calling on church leaders to take a break from in-person services.

News

Wedding planners say venues are taking safety seriously

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Weddings look different in the time of COVID-19, especially depending on where it’s held.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 7/26: US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky’s next education commissioner Dr. Jason Glass

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks to US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Kentucky’s next education commissioner Dr. Jason Glass.

Latest News

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Lexington

FCPS prepares to start classes virtually

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The big decision from the Fayette County School Board has led to some mixed reactions.

News

KSP investigating deadly shooting in Garrard County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky State Police says they are conducting a death investigation out of Garrard County.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Gov. Beshear reports 797 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate above five percent

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing Friday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the state.

News

Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man involved in armed robbery

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Clay County Sheriff is searching for a man involved in an armed robbery last week.