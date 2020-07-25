Enable wins King George at Ascot for unprecedented 3rd time

ASCOT, England (AP) - Enable captured an unprecedented third win in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes after one of British horse racing’s top events started with the smallest field in its history.

Only three horses were in the running for the prestigious race at Ascot and Aidan O’Brien’s pair, Japan and Sovereign, couldn’t live with their superstar rival ridden by Frankie Dettori.

Setting off as the 4-9 favorite, Enable rounded the home turn behind Sovereign but accelerated past after Dettori took a nonchalant look over his shoulder to see Japan toiling. Enable pulled clear and was never threatened with Sovereign taking second place.

