Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 836 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths Saturday

(Gray)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 836 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 26,764 cases. 

“Today’s numbers continue a concerning increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in our commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “We expect to take additional steps next week if the case numbers don’t stabilize.”

Twenty-two new cases were from children ages 5 and younger.

“Yesterday, there were more than 74,000 new cases and more than 1,000 deaths reported across the country,” said Gov. Beshear. “We know how to control this virus. We’ve seen states like New York – which had hospitals overflowing with sick patients in March and April – now reporting a positivity rate of 1% or less. If they can do it, we can do it. But we have to work together, stay smart, and wear face coverings.”

Gov. Beshear reported five new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 696 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 79-year-old man from Casey County; an 80-year-old man from Christian County; two women, ages 68 and 93, from Fayette County; and a 66-year-old man from Ohio County.

As of Saturday, there have been at least 582,521 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.41%.

“The number of positive cases in Kentucky is on the rise, but we can still avoid the crises confronting other states,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, referring to other states’ filled ICU beds and increasing deaths. “Our personal choices, right now and every day, will directly determine Kentucky’s situation in early August. Small acts of kindness and personal sacrifice will make a big difference. We can choose to delay a party or picnic. We can shop for groceries or go to the pharmacy when it’s less crowded. We can opt for an online or drive-up worship service. We can wear a face mask. Every one of us has a role to play in determining Team Kentucky’s future.”

At least 7,421 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Enable wins King George at Ascot for unprecedented 3rd time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The win secures Enable a spot in the Breeders' Cup Turf.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Of The Same

Updated: 2 hours ago
Big changes are on the weather menu for the closing days of July.

Sports

Lynn Bowden Jr. signs rookie contract with Las Vegas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
His agency Element Sports announced the news on Saturday.

Sports

Knicks close to deal to make Tom Thibodeau coach

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By BRIAN MAHONEY
Thibodeau was the 2011 NBA Coach of the Year in Chicago

Latest News

News

Lexington fitness studio, Ky. Nurses Assn. team up to offer wellness to frontline workers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Nurses Association and Lexington’s Fit & Fierce studio came together to hold an open house Saturday focusing on wellness for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

“Shop with a Cop” helps children in need prepare for school year

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Back to school shopping is busy any year. Even now during the uncertainty of COVID-19, students still need new tools for learning. Officers from the Lexington Police Department stepped in to help children whose families are unable to afford school supplies.

News

Two wanted in connection to June shooting in Lexington that killed one

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A release from the Lexington police department states that two people are wanted in connection to a shooting on Newtown Court that killed a man.

News

‘1,000 Miles for Breonna’: Caravan travels from Colorado to Louisville to demand justice

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Stephen Goin
A caravan of nearly 30 people traveled from Colorado to Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. Shenika Carter planned a more than a 1,000-mile journey with friends on Facebook.

News

Manchester police looking for missing foster juvenile

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Manchester are looking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam sizzles for the weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures will run back up to above normal. Some of you will encounter a few showers & storms.