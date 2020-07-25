Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam sizzles for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will run back up to above normal. Some of you will encounter a few showers & storms.

I think the weekend has more sizzle than showers. A lot of us will see highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s. When the humidity is considered, it will feel more like the mid-90s for most of you.

Scattered showers & storms will also be with us. I think the best chance of showers & storms will occur around southern & eastern Kentucky. A few of these could produce some heavier rainfall, but most will just be general rainmakers.

It is another Saturday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.