Kentucky Newsmakers 7/26: US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky’s next education commissioner Dr. Jason Glass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks to US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Kentucky’s next education commissioner Dr. Jason Glass.

Senator McConnell is running for re-election this year and appeared from Washington in his official capacity as announcements are being made about a proposed second round of actions to stimulate the economy. The senator also talks about the pandemic in terms of testing, funding for communities and hospitals and more.

You can find the latest information on COVID-19 in Kentucky here.

Bryant also talks with Kentucky’s next education commissioner as he takes over the role in September. Dr. Glass is currently serving as the superintendent of Jeff County Public Schools outside Denver, Colorado. He talks about his goals for Kentucky schools, thoughts on schools returning during the pandemic and the challenges it will bring.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.