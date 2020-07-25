Lexington fitness studio, Ky. Nurses Assn. team up to offer wellness to frontline workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Nurses Association and Lexington’s Fit & Fierce studio came together to hold an open house Saturday focusing on wellness for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vendors were on-hand to offer participants free food, juice, and other healthy goodies.

Those in attendance also participated in hands-on demonstrations of aerobics and other fitness techniques.

Fit & Fierce owner Ebony Cooper said, “I hope that we’ll just have a healthier community and the frontline workers, instead of just going home and dealing with it themselves, that they’ll be able to get out and take advantage of the resources that we have here today and to maintain a healthy lifestyle during the pandemic.”

