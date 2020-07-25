Lynn Bowden Jr. signs rookie contract with Las Vegas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lynn Bowden Jr. has signed his rookie contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

His agency Element Sports announced the news on Saturday and the Raiders have confirmed the news as well.

In a post on his Twitter, Bowden said: “Them hard times don’t last moment of my life officially a LAS VEGAS RAIDER this one for Superior.”

