Advertisement

Nearly 200 people affected by layoffs at Pike County mine

(MGN)
(MGN)(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Career Center received notice on Friday that a Pike County mine will soon lay off nearly 200 employees.

The WARN, or worker adjustment and retraining notification notice, came from CAM Mining LLC.

Officials say the layoffs are part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Rhino Energy, LLC. Rhino is expected to sell the company’s operating assets in the bankruptcy proceedings within approximately 60 days. At that time, all CAM Mining employees will be separated from Rhino Energy. Rhino expects the termination to be permanent but hopes any buyer will re-hire the Rhino employees.

Rhino expects the 194 workers to be affected on or about September 20, 2020 with other separations taking place in the 14 days after.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Shop with a Cop” helps children in need prepare for school year

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Back to school shopping is busy any year. Even now during the uncertainty of COVID-19, students still need new tools for learning. Officers from the Lexington Police Department stepped in to help children whose families are unable to afford school supplies.

News

Two wanted in connection to June shooting in Lexington that killed one

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A release from the Lexington police department states that two people are wanted in connection to a shooting on Newtown Court that killed a man.

News

‘1,000 Miles for Breonna’: Caravan travels from Colorado to Louisville to demand justice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stephen Goin
A caravan of nearly 30 people traveled from Colorado to Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. Shenika Carter planned a more than a 1,000-mile journey with friends on Facebook.

News

Manchester police looking for missing foster juvenile

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Manchester are looking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam sizzles for the weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures will run back up to above normal. Some of you will encounter a few showers & storms.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: One dies, another injured in early morning Lexington crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police have confirmed one person has died following a crash Saturday morning along Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road.

News

Gov. Beshear asks churches to pause in-person services for two weeks

Updated: 13 hours ago
Friday saw over 700 new COVID-19 cases in the state. It's the reason Governor Andy Beshear is calling on church leaders to take a break from in-person services.

News

Wedding planners say venues are taking safety seriously

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Weddings look different in the time of COVID-19, especially depending on where it’s held.

News

COVID-19 outbreak at Clark County church linked to Ohio church camp

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The health department says the outbreak is associated with attendance at an Ohio church camp, and then those people attending services at Pilgrim Holiness Church in Winchester.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 7/26: US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky’s next education commissioner Dr. Jason Glass

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks to US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Kentucky’s next education commissioner Dr. Jason Glass.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."