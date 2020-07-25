Nearly 200 people affected by layoffs at Pike County mine

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Career Center received notice on Friday that a Pike County mine will soon lay off nearly 200 employees.

The WARN, or worker adjustment and retraining notification notice, came from CAM Mining LLC.

Officials say the layoffs are part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Rhino Energy, LLC. Rhino is expected to sell the company’s operating assets in the bankruptcy proceedings within approximately 60 days. At that time, all CAM Mining employees will be separated from Rhino Energy. Rhino expects the termination to be permanent but hopes any buyer will re-hire the Rhino employees.

Rhino expects the 194 workers to be affected on or about September 20, 2020 with other separations taking place in the 14 days after.

