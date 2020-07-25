Opening impression: Moustakas leads Reds over Tigers 7-1

CINCINNATI (AP) - Mike Moustakas drove in four runs in an emphatic first impression, and Cincinnati’s trio of high-priced newcomers turned the Reds’ long-delayed opener into a 7-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers. The Reds tried to make themselves relevant again by spending $165 million on free agents in the offseason. Moustakas and Nick Castellanos each got $64 million as cornerstones of the rebuild. They teamed up on Cincinnati’s first three runs. Completing the trilogy of newcomers, Shogo Akiyama - signed as a free agent after a stellar career in Japan - singled home a run in his first at-bat.

7/24/2020 9:56:01 PM (GMT -4:00)