“Shop with a Cop” helps children in need prepare for school year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Back to school shopping is busy any year. Even now during the uncertainty of COVID-19, students still need new tools for learning. Officers from the Lexington Police Department stepped in to help children whose families are unable to afford school supplies.

Back to school shopping, a time when many students are excited to grab supplies off the shelves. But it all adds up to a price not everyone can afford, especially during a year where the school year is uncertain due to the ongoing pandemic.

"I can't imagine as a parent, you know, you want to make your kids happy, you want to do anything you can for them," says Shop with a Cop chairperson Kristyn Klingshrin.

Shop with a Cop was an event where students were given a backpack filled with supplies and a gift card to the Meijer on Meijer Way.

"Stuff that you know is a necessity and that they are going to need to be successful in the coming school year," Klingshrin says.

Around thirty-five children in need were selected. They shopped through the aisles with a current or retired officer.

"There's a lot of pressure at school, there's a lot of pressure to you know fit in, you want to be like your friends, and it's a lot of pressure for parents too because obviously they want to give their kids the tennis shoes they want and all that stuff," Klingshrin says.

Helping prepare the next generation for success... one purchase at a time.

Shop with a Cop has hosted its Christmas-time program for decades. This year they were able to start the back to school event due to a generous donation from Kentucky Supply and Demand.

