Two injured, one seriously in early morning Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police and firefighters are on the scene of a crash along Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road.

The two-car collision happened around 4:30 a.m.

Both drivers were sent to the hospital, one of them with injuries first responders say could be life-threatening.

An official at the scene tells WKYT they will be reconstructing the accident, and that the investigation could interrupt traffic for hours.

WKYT is following this story and will update it with additional details as they become available.

