Two wanted in connection to June shooting in Lexington that killed one

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A release from the Lexington police department states that two people are wanted in connection to a shooting on Newtown Court that killed a man.

41-year-old Darica Lynem and 46-year-old Dontate Burruss currently have active warrants for murder and 1st-degree robbery in the death of 40-year-old James A. White.

The shooting occurred June 23 outside a local motel on Newtown Court. White was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone who knows Burruss’ or Lynem’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.