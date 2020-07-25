UPDATE: One dies, another injured in early morning Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have confirmed one person has died following a crash Saturday morning along Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road.

The two-car collision happened around 4:30 a.m.

Two people were sent to the hospital. It is unclear if the unidentified person who died was pronounced dead at the hospital or died en route. The second person is expected to recover.

Reconstruction crews remain at the accident site and say the investigation should be complete in an hour.

WKYT is following this story and will update it with additional details as they become available.

