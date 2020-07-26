Advertisement

9-year-old is youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Florida

Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Florida has hit a grim milestone as the state records its youngest death from COVID-19.

Nine-year-old Kimora "Kimmie" Lynum died last Saturday in Putnam County. Her family says she had no underlying health conditions when she developed a very high fever.

They say she was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was sent home. Kimmie collapsed a short time later and died after her heart failed.

Her family has no idea how or where Kimmie contracted the coronavirus.

Her grief-stricken mother says Kimmie was healthy and stayed home all summer. State health department records also show she had no close contact with anyone who recently had COVID-19.

The 9-year-old is the fifth child in Florida to die from the virus.

More than 379,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Actor John Saxon dies; ‘Enter the Dragon’ among many roles

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Actor John Saxon, whose good looks won him not only legions of female fans but also a wide array of roles, has died at his home in Tennessee, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He was 83.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Beshear, local health officials in Frankfort

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, spoke with reporters in Frankfort after meeting with Governor Andy Beshear and other health leaders in Kentucky about COVID-19 conditions in the state.

National

Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By HILLEL ITALIE
Oscar winner Olivia de Havilland, best known as the kindly Melanie in “Gone With the Wind,” has died. She was 104.

National Politics

Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

National

Tropical Storm Hanna drenches South Texas amid virus crisis

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By JOHN L. MONE and NOMAAN MERCHANT
A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna lashed the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday with high winds and drenching rains that destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power across a region already reeling from a surge in coronavirus cases.

Latest News

National Politics

Portland protesters breach fence around federal courthouse; police declare riot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus and Sara Cline
In the hours leading up to the declared riot, thousands of people gathered in the city for another night of protests as demonstrations over George Floyd's killing and the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump showed no signs of abating.

News

One arrested in Georgetown home invasion, shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Detectives with the Georgetown Police Department have arrested a woman in connection to a home invasion and shooting along Marjorie Place.

News

UPDATE: Lincoln Co. Detention Center escapee has been caught

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Stanford are warning the public of an escaped inmate from the Lincoln County Jail.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms hold steady

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
It looks like we will see another day of steam with scattered storms.

News

Three arrive at hospital after report of shots fired in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police are investigating after three people arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.