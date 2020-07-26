Advertisement

Actor John Saxon dies; ‘Enter the Dragon’ among many roles

Actor John Saxon has died at his home in Tennessee. He was 83.
Actor John Saxon has died at his home in Tennessee. He was 83.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Actor John Saxon, whose good looks won him not only legions of female fans but also a wide array of roles, has died at his home in Tennessee, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He was 83.

The entertainment news outlet quotes Saxon's wife, Gloria, as confirming that the actor died of pneumonia on Saturday in Murfreesboro. He was best known for starring with Bruce Lee in "Enter the Dragon" and appeared in several "Nightmare on Elm Street" movies.

Born Carmine Orrico, the son of Italian-American parents, Saxon grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and began modeling while still a teenager. He then caught the eye of legendary talent agent Henry Willson, who spotted Saxon on the cover of a magazine and brought him to Hollywood. Willson was credited for representing and helping to develop the careers of male stars like Rock Hudson and Tab Hunter, the outlet said.

Then just 17, the aspiring actor signed with Willson, studied dramatics and then flew to Hollywood, where he was signed by Universal. His name was changed to John Saxon.

According to internet movie website IMDB, Saxon appeared in nearly 200 roles in the movies and on television in a career that stretched over seven decades since he made his big screen debut in 1954 in uncredited roles in "It Should Happen to You" and George Cukor's "A Star Is Born."

His striking, angular profile and dark eyes led to roles playing Mexicans, Native Americans and Mongols. Among other characters, Saxon portrayed an Indian chief on the popular TV Western series “Bonanza” and Marco Polo on the futuristic hit TV show “The Time Tunnel,” according to IMDB.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

9-year-old is youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Florida

Updated: moments ago
Florida has hit a grim milestone as the state records its youngest death from COVID-19.

National

Tropical Storm Hanna drenches South Texas amid virus crisis

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By JOHN L. MONE and NOMAAN MERCHANT
A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna lashed the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday with high winds and drenching rains that destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power across a region already reeling from a surge in coronavirus cases.

National Politics

John Lewis to be remembered in Selma and Alabama Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

News

One arrested in Georgetown home invasion, shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Detectives with the Georgetown Police Department have arrested a woman in connection to a home invasion and shooting along Marjorie Place.

Latest News

National Politics

Portland protesters breach fence around federal courthouse; police declare riot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus and Sara Cline
In the hours leading up to the declared riot, thousands of people gathered in the city for another night of protests as demonstrations over George Floyd's killing and the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump showed no signs of abating.

News

Stanford Police: Be on lookout for escaped inmate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Stanford are warning the public of an escaped inmate from the Lincoln County Jail.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms hold steady

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
It looks like we will see another day of steam with scattered storms.

News

Three arrive at hospital after report of shots fired in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police are investigating after three people arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

News

One rescued after falling into Red River Gorge ravine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team was able to successfully pull a person out of a ravine along Chimney Top Trail on Saturday morning.

News

WATCH | Kentucky Newsmakers 7/26: US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky’s next education commissioner Dr. Jason Glass

Updated: 4 hours ago
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks to US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Kentucky’s next education commissioner Dr. Jason Glass.