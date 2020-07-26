Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes For The Week Ahead

Lightning and heavy rain
Lightning and heavy rain(Sam Showalter)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another steamy summer day in the bluegrass state as a few more storms fire up. As we head into the closing days of July and into early August, this pattern looks to get very active. It’s a much different pattern than the one we’ve been in for much of July and it’s likely to bring better temps our way with an increasing potential for above normal rainfall.

Let’s kick things off with what’s going on out there today. Highs are back into the low 90s for those without any shower or storm action going up. With a drying ground for areas missing out on the bulk of the rain over the past week, those numbers may inch up a few degrees. Scattered storms will be out there and should be a bit farther north than Saturday. Locally heavy rains may cause some issues and we will keep a close eye on that. Your tracking tools will be at the bottom of this post.

A strong cold front approaches the state from the northwest late Monday into Tuesday. This will have a healthy round of showers and thunderstorms ahead of it and some of the storms will be strong. Much better air then comes in behind this front as it stalls just to our south. That let’s another big wave of low pressure to develop and work from west to east along the front. That could bring some big rains into parts of Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear: 316 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 316 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 27,079 cases.

Maximum Security wins at Del Mar in return

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Maximum Security caught pacesetter Midcourt at the top of the stretch and outlasted him to the wire.

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Beshear, local health officials in Frankfort

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, spoke with reporters in Frankfort after meeting with Governor Andy Beshear and other health leaders in Kentucky about COVID-19 conditions in the state.

One arrested in Georgetown home invasion, shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Detectives with the Georgetown Police Department have arrested a woman in connection to a home invasion and shooting along Marjorie Place.

UPDATE: Lincoln Co. Detention Center escapee has been caught

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Stanford are warning the public of an escaped inmate from the Lincoln County Jail.

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms hold steady

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
It looks like we will see another day of steam with scattered storms.

Three arrive at hospital after report of shots fired in Lexington

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police are investigating after three people arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

One rescued after falling into Red River Gorge ravine

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team was able to successfully pull a person out of a ravine along Chimney Top Trail on Saturday morning.

WATCH | Kentucky Newsmakers 7/26: US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky’s next education commissioner Dr. Jason Glass

Updated: 9 hours ago
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks to US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Kentucky’s next education commissioner Dr. Jason Glass.

WATCH | Kentucky historian shares more of Henry A. Tandy’s life and legacy

Updated: 17 hours ago
With the name of Cheapside Park one step closer to changing, there’s more to learn about the meaning behind the move.