Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Beshear, local health officials in Frankfort

Dr. Birx spoke with Governor Beshear and other health leaders on Sunday, and later addressed the press.
Dr. Birx spoke with Governor Beshear and other health leaders on Sunday, and later addressed the press.(WKYT/Governor Andy Beshear)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, spoke with reporters in Frankfort after meeting with Governor Andy Beshear and other health leaders in Kentucky about COVID-19 conditions in the state.

Dr. Birx spoke on the importance of wearing masks and strictly observing social distancing protocols in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. She says Kentucky’s positivity rate puts the state at a good place to flatten the curve before school starts, but says it will require the majority of the population to comply with health guidelines.

Governor Beshear also spoke at the briefing, saying that more regulations will be announced on Monday, but did not go into detail about what those regulations would be.

Watch the entire briefing below, and tune in to WKYT News at 6 for further analysis and review.

Dr. Birx speaks in Frankfort

WATCH LIVE: Dr. Deborah Birx, with the WH Coronavirus Task Force, speaks in Frankfort on COVID-19 conditions in Kentucky.

Posted by WKYT on Sunday, July 26, 2020

