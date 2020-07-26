Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 316 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths reported Sunday

(AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 316 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 27,079 cases.

“I want you to know that the White House and Kentucky state government are in complete agreement that the escalation of cases is going to require us to take some new steps,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re going to announce those steps tomorrow and we’ll talk through the what and the why behind each one.”

Eight new cases were from children ages 5 and younger.

“Kentucky is in that spot now where if we don’t act, we will look a lot like states in the South that are facing devastating consequences,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thankfully today’s numbers are lower than what we’ve seen recently, but we know less testing comes in on Sundays.”

The Governor also reported four new deaths today.

They include a 70-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 37-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman from Jefferson County; and a 76-year-old man from Ohio County.

“Last week was a difficult one in the United States and in Kentucky,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Nationally, cases surpassed 4.1 million, and in our commonwealth, over 27,000 cases have now been reported. It seems like an eternity since we reported Kentucky’s first positive COVID-19 patient on March 6. Every day is important and the upcoming week will determine which additional measures will be needed to blunt the increase of COVID-19 in our commonwealth. Please avoid crowds, socially distance at least six feet and wear a face covering when in public. Together, Team Kentucky can beat COVID-19.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 582,521 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.41%. At least 7,421 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes For The Week Ahead

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rain chances are on the increase and temps look to decrease.

Sports

Maximum Security wins at Del Mar in return

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Maximum Security caught pacesetter Midcourt at the top of the stretch and outlasted him to the wire.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Beshear, local health officials in Frankfort

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, spoke with reporters in Frankfort after meeting with Governor Andy Beshear and other health leaders in Kentucky about COVID-19 conditions in the state.

News

One arrested in Georgetown home invasion, shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Detectives with the Georgetown Police Department have arrested a woman in connection to a home invasion and shooting along Marjorie Place.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Lincoln Co. Detention Center escapee has been caught

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Stanford are warning the public of an escaped inmate from the Lincoln County Jail.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms hold steady

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
It looks like we will see another day of steam with scattered storms.

News

Three arrive at hospital after report of shots fired in Lexington

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police are investigating after three people arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

News

One rescued after falling into Red River Gorge ravine

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team was able to successfully pull a person out of a ravine along Chimney Top Trail on Saturday morning.

News

WATCH | Kentucky Newsmakers 7/26: US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky’s next education commissioner Dr. Jason Glass

Updated: 9 hours ago
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks to US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Kentucky’s next education commissioner Dr. Jason Glass.

News

WATCH | Kentucky historian shares more of Henry A. Tandy’s life and legacy

Updated: 17 hours ago
With the name of Cheapside Park one step closer to changing, there’s more to learn about the meaning behind the move.