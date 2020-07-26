Advertisement

Guiding Light Food Pantry continues to provide relief to those in Pike County

Despite the pandemic, a pair of cousins continue to put their community first.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The coronavirus pandemic continues to be an obstacle that many organizations struggle to overcome, but Guiding Light Community Church is finding a way to give some relief to the Pike County community.

Operating out of the Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department, the Guiding Light Food Pantry continues to provide relief to families in need of food. However, COVID-19 has cut back its operation scale.

Serving around 500 families per outing, the food pantry has been a go-to for needy families in the area for more than five years.

While procedures changed in March, that did not stop cousins Tim Coleman and Robert Atkins from continuing business as usual. The pantry hosted a total of 205 families through a drive-thru service Saturday.

Coleman says above all, it is the ability to give back to his community that puts a smile on his face.

“It is very satisfying. That way I know the little children don’t go hungry and these people don’t go hungry. Times are hard,” Coleman said.

Atkins echoed statement, saying that the ability to do so is a blessing.

“The Lord has really blessed us to be able to do what we’ve done,” Atkins said. “You can see with what’s going on.”

Coleman is the pastor of Guiding Light Community Church and Atkins serves as the president and chief of the Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department.

