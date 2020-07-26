Advertisement

Henderson Co. Detention Center confirms inmate tests positive for COVID-19

The Henderson County Jailer says the inmate had been extradited from jail in Pensacola, Florida.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WKYT/WFIE) – Henderson County Jailer Amy Brady has confirmed that an inmate at the detention center tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to news station WFIE, the inmate had been extradited from jail in Pensacola, Florida, and arrived in Henderson County on Wednesday evening.

The inmate was reportedly tested for the virus on Friday before being admitted to the jail, and the positive result came back a day later. The inmate has since been quarantined and reportedly has had no contact with other inmates.

Jailer Brady says the inmate is asymptomatic and entered the jail wearing PPE.

This is the first case of COVID-19 at the facility.

