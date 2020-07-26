Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms hold steady

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It looks like we will see another day of steam with scattered storms.

The scattered showers & thunderstorms will develop again today. Just like Saturday, most of these will be across southern and eastern Kentucky. You will find that a few of these could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds.

A cold front will finally enter the picture during the early part of next week. It has just enough strength to sweep out the rain chances for a couple of days. There might be a few of these that have some more robust characteristics. This front helps us out! It will push the rain and humidity out of here for a couple of days. Don't worry; both will be back in a hurry.

It is another Sunday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!

