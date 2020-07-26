Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms hold steady

Storms possible
Storms possible(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It looks like we will see another day of steam with scattered storms.

The scattered showers & thunderstorms will develop again today. Just like Saturday, most of these will be across southern and eastern Kentucky. You will find that a few of these could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds.

A cold front will finally enter the picture during the early part of next week. It has just enough strength to sweep out the rain chances for a couple of days. There might be a few of these that have some more robust characteristics. This front helps us out! It will push the rain and humidity out of here for a couple of days. Don't worry; both will be back in a hurry.

It is another Sunday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Of The Same

Updated: 17 hours ago
Big changes are on the weather menu for the closing days of July.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam sizzles for the weekend

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures will run back up to above normal. Some of you will encounter a few showers & storms.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Weekend Steam and A Few Storms

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
The final weekend of July looks to feature typical summer weather.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms settle for some

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Scattered showers & thunderstorms will be back for some of you later today.

Weather

WATCH | Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Of The Same

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT
It’s the final weekend of July and things are looking and feeling the part with scattered storms and seasonally steamy temps.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:01 AM EDT
FastCast saturday morning

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Showers and Storms

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
Storms are targeting much of central and eastern Kentucky.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:14 AM EDT

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Stormy Summer days continue

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
There are some parts of Kentucky that could see some strong storms again.