Maximum Security wins at Del Mar in return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Maximum Security won the $150,000 San Diego Handicap by a nose after a photo finish at Del Mar, his first start in five months for new trainer Bob Baffert.

Under new rider Abel Cedillo, Maximum Security caught pacesetter Midcourt at the top of the stretch and outlasted him to the wire.

It was his first U.S. start of the year after a victory in the $20 million Saudi Cup on Feb. 29 for trainer Jason Servis.

After that race, owners Gary and Mary West transferred their colt to Baffert when Servis was indicted on charges of administering illegal medications in March.

