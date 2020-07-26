Advertisement

One arrested in Georgetown home invasion, shooting

Jennifer Mounts is charged with attempted murder, assault, and burglary.
Jennifer Mounts is charged with attempted murder, assault, and burglary.(WKYT/Bourbon County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – Detectives with the Georgetown Police Department have arrested a woman in connection to a home invasion and shooting along Marjorie Place.

According to a Facebook post from the department, officials have charged 35-year-old Jennifer Mounts with attempted murder, assault, and burglary in connection to the incident.

No word at this time on any injuries or the severity of injuries involved in the case.

Detectives say they investigated the crime for over 19 straight hours before making the arrest. They also say a second person has been identified as a “person of interest” in the crime.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (502) 863-7820.

