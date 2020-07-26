One rescued falling into Red River Gorge ravine

CAMPTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team was able to successfully pull a person out of a ravine along Chimney Top Trail on Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the team, the person had fallen into the ravine from an unknown height. The person was reportedly under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs.

The rescue team was able to get to the person on foot, however, a “high angle rescue operation” was necessary to get the individual out.

Team members said the rescued person did suffer a lower extremity injury. No word on the severity of the injury.

Officials with Kentucky State Police, the U.S. Forest – Daniel Boone National Forest, the Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office, and Breathitt-Wolfe EMS assisted in the rescue.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.