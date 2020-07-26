Possible human remains recovered in Nelson County
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Possible human remains have been found in Nelson County.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found near the border of Nelson and Washington Counties on July 23.
On July 24 the sheriff's office called in the FBI Evidence Response Team due to the difficult to reach location.
The possible remains were sent to the FBI lab in Quantico for testing.
The sheriff’s office says that because of multiple missing persons in the area, including the well-known case of Crystal Rodgers, officials will not be commenting on the investigation until they receive more information.
