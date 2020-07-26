Advertisement

Possible human remains recovered in Nelson County

The sheriff’s office says that because of multiple missing persons in the area, officials will not be commenting on the investigation until they receive more information.
The sheriff’s office says that because of multiple missing persons in the area, officials will not be commenting on the investigation until they receive more information.(MGN Image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Possible human remains have been found in Nelson County.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found near the border of Nelson and Washington Counties on July 23.

On July 24 the sheriff's office called in the FBI Evidence Response Team due to the difficult to reach location.

The possible remains were sent to the FBI lab in Quantico for testing.

The sheriff’s office says that because of multiple missing persons in the area, including the well-known case of Crystal Rodgers, officials will not be commenting on the investigation until they receive more information.

On Thursday evening, July 23rd Nelson County Sheriff’s Office became aware of possible human remains near the border of...

Posted by Nelson County Sheriff's Office, KY on Sunday, July 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear: 316 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 316 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 27,079 cases.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes For The Week Ahead

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rain chances are on the increase and temps look to decrease.

Sports

Maximum Security wins at Del Mar in return

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Maximum Security caught pacesetter Midcourt at the top of the stretch and outlasted him to the wire.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Beshear, local health officials in Frankfort

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, spoke with reporters in Frankfort after meeting with Governor Andy Beshear and other health leaders in Kentucky about COVID-19 conditions in the state.

Latest News

News

One arrested in Georgetown home invasion, shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Detectives with the Georgetown Police Department have arrested a woman in connection to a home invasion and shooting along Marjorie Place.

News

UPDATE: Lincoln Co. Detention Center escapee has been caught

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Stanford are warning the public of an escaped inmate from the Lincoln County Jail.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms hold steady

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
It looks like we will see another day of steam with scattered storms.

News

Three arrive at hospital after report of shots fired in Lexington

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police are investigating after three people arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

News

One rescued after falling into Red River Gorge ravine

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team was able to successfully pull a person out of a ravine along Chimney Top Trail on Saturday morning.

News

WATCH | Kentucky Newsmakers 7/26: US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky’s next education commissioner Dr. Jason Glass

Updated: 11 hours ago
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks to US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Kentucky’s next education commissioner Dr. Jason Glass.