Stanford Police: Be on lookout for escaped inmate
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) – Police in Stanford are warning the public of an escaped inmate from the Lincoln County Jail.
The inmate is 30-year-old William Hogue, who was being held at the jail on multiple charges of assault, strangulation, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Hogue is described as standing 5′9″ tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds.
He may be wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone who sees Hogue is advised not to approach him, but to call 911 immediately.
