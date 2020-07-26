Three arrive at hospital after report of shots fired in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after three people arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

It started around 5:15 a.m. when officers were called to a scene on Oak Street on a report that shots had been fired.

When they arrived, police say they didn’t find anyone but did locate a vehicle that had bullet holes in it.

According to investigators, over the next 45 minutes or so, three people showed up who had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

All three reportedly told officers that they had been in the Oak Street area when they were injured.

Police say they have no suspects at this time.

