Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Stormy pattern staying in the forecast

Generic Storm Radar
Generic Storm Radar(None)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a steamy start to the workweek, a cold front moves in, providing brief relief as an active pattern stays around throughout the week.

For your evening and night ahead, scattered to isolated storms will stay around for some areas. Those that get the storms will experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds, with some thunderstorms even becoming strong to severe for parts of central and northern Kentucky. Otherwise, the mild and muggy night will continue for most in the Commonwealth as temperatures slowly fall only into the lower 70s.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will start in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a bit of a muggy feel to start. As we continue throughout the day, a cold front will work across the region from the northwest and to the southeast. This front provides a little more widespread thunderstorm activity across the area with better rain chances in eastern and southern Kentucky. Highs on Tuesday will reach only into the mid to lower 80s, and on the back-side of the cold front, the air will be feeling much better as northwest winds take over. Storms on Tuesday could be on the strong side, but the severe threat is generally remaining low.

We’ll keep daily storm chances going in the forecast throughout the remainder of the week. Wednesday will feature a bit more isolated chances with dry times. Still, by the back half of the week and into next week, multiple systems will be moving in, providing more widespread shower and thunderstorms chances. With this type of patter, we’ll be watching for any flood potential late this week, so check back in for updates. Otherwise, temperatures will fluctuate between the mid to lower 80s this week until next week when an even cooler pattern sets us well below average for the start of August.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 8 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms slow the sizzle

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Showers & storms are set to increase across Kentucky over the next few days.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes For The Week Ahead

Updated: 23 hours ago
Rain chances are on the increase and temps look to decrease.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms hold steady

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
It looks like we will see another day of steam with scattered storms.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Of The Same

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT
Big changes are on the weather menu for the closing days of July.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam sizzles for the weekend

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures will run back up to above normal. Some of you will encounter a few showers & storms.

Forecast

Chris Bailey’s Fastcast | Weekend Steam and A Few Storms

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT
5PM FastCast

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Weekend Steam and A Few Storms

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
The final weekend of July looks to feature typical summer weather.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms settle for some

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Scattered showers & thunderstorms will be back for some of you later today.