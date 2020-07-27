Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Stormy pattern staying in the forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a steamy start to the workweek, a cold front moves in, providing brief relief as an active pattern stays around throughout the week.

For your evening and night ahead, scattered to isolated storms will stay around for some areas. Those that get the storms will experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds, with some thunderstorms even becoming strong to severe for parts of central and northern Kentucky. Otherwise, the mild and muggy night will continue for most in the Commonwealth as temperatures slowly fall only into the lower 70s.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will start in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a bit of a muggy feel to start. As we continue throughout the day, a cold front will work across the region from the northwest and to the southeast. This front provides a little more widespread thunderstorm activity across the area with better rain chances in eastern and southern Kentucky. Highs on Tuesday will reach only into the mid to lower 80s, and on the back-side of the cold front, the air will be feeling much better as northwest winds take over. Storms on Tuesday could be on the strong side, but the severe threat is generally remaining low.

We’ll keep daily storm chances going in the forecast throughout the remainder of the week. Wednesday will feature a bit more isolated chances with dry times. Still, by the back half of the week and into next week, multiple systems will be moving in, providing more widespread shower and thunderstorms chances. With this type of patter, we’ll be watching for any flood potential late this week, so check back in for updates. Otherwise, temperatures will fluctuate between the mid to lower 80s this week until next week when an even cooler pattern sets us well below average for the start of August.

