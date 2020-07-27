Another mobile neighborhood COVID-19 testing site opening in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton announced Monday that Lexington’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing program will move to Consolidated Baptist Church near the Hollow Creek, Winburn and Radcliffe-Marlboro neighborhoods.

“We know the importance of having free, easy access to COVID-19 testing,” Gorton said. “This program makes getting tested much easier with both drive-up and walk-up access. Thank you to Pastor Richard Gaines and Consolidated Baptist Church for hosting the program this week.”

The program is focused on providing COVID-19 testing access to areas where there has been a disproportionate increase in cases.

This week’s testing will be at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, July 30; 12-8 p.m., Friday, July 31; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, August 1.

Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory will offer the tests at no cost to the patient.

Health insurance information may be requested but is not required to receive testing. No appointment is necessary. Tests are available to anyone.

Bluewater can process up to 1,000 tests a day.

Drive-thru testing is also available at the Southland Christian Church Richmond Road campus, 2349 Richmond Road. Testing is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.