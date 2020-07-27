Advertisement

Another mobile neighborhood COVID-19 testing site opening in Lexington

Mayor Linda Gorton announced Monday that Lexington’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing program will move to Consolidated Baptist Church near the Hollow Creek, Winburn and Radcliffe-Marlboro neighborhoods.
Mayor Linda Gorton announced Monday that Lexington’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing program will move to Consolidated Baptist Church near the Hollow Creek, Winburn and Radcliffe-Marlboro neighborhoods.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton announced Monday that Lexington’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing program will move to Consolidated Baptist Church near the Hollow Creek, Winburn and Radcliffe-Marlboro neighborhoods.

“We know the importance of having free, easy access to COVID-19 testing,” Gorton said. “This program makes getting tested much easier with both drive-up and walk-up access. Thank you to Pastor Richard Gaines and Consolidated Baptist Church for hosting the program this week.”

The program is focused on providing COVID-19 testing access to areas where there has been a disproportionate increase in cases.

This week’s testing will be at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, July 30; 12-8 p.m., Friday, July 31; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, August 1.

Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory will offer the tests at no cost to the patient.

Health insurance information may be requested but is not required to receive testing. No appointment is necessary. Tests are available to anyone.

Bluewater can process up to 1,000 tests a day.

Drive-thru testing is also available at the Southland Christian Church Richmond Road campus, 2349 Richmond Road. Testing is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Stormy pattern staying in the forecast

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Adam Burniston
While a cold front on Tuesday will provide some relief from the heat and humidity, daily storm chances will remain through the end of the week and into the weekend.

State

COVID-19 making already tough job of caregivers more difficult

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Caregivers are taking extra precautions against COVID-19 to keep their loved ones healthy.

State

Gov. Beshear expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions that could impact bars, restaurants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Governor Andy Beshear says he will announce new steps in the fight against COVID-19 on Monday.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Beshear, local health officials in Frankfort

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, spoke with reporters in Frankfort after meeting with Governor Andy Beshear and other health leaders in Kentucky about COVID-19 conditions in the state.

Latest News

Regional

Rowan County closes courthouse, animal shelter, road dept. over virus concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A string of positive COVID-19 cases in Rowan County is forcing some government offices to close.

State

Ky. Ag Commissioner warns about strange seed packages being sent in mail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner issued a warning Monday over seeds that could be coming in the mail from China.

State

Gov. Beshear plans to announce more steps to address virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he plans to announce further action Monday aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

News

Health dept. reports 98 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 98 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

National

NORC poll: Anxiety props up Biden, Trump voters fervent

Updated: 8 hours ago
The poll found Biden's support is less energetic, but more motivated by anxious feelings.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 8 hours ago