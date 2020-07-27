Advertisement

COVID-19 making already tough job of caregivers more difficult

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Being a caregiver is a tough job, and it’s a job that must continue despite the pandemic.

That’s why health experts say it’s so important for caregivers to follow CDC guidelines to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

Caregivers are taking extra precautions against COVID-19 to keep their loved ones healthy.

At Family Choice Home Care in Lexington, David Stowell says employed caregivers are required to wear a mask, wash their hands, and sanitize frequently while inside a client’s home. They’re told to follow the same CDC guidelines away from work.

“We all shop, we all go out, we do things, but we ask people to do things responsibly,” Stowell said.

The same holds true for people caring for family members. Stowell says in order to keep them healthy their caregivers must be healthy.

Shirley VonDerau and her sister are making extra sacrifices to protect their 93-year-old mother who lives with them.

“We’ve limited the number of people that have came into the home if they do come into the home, we have a sign as soon as you enter, it says must wear mask, must wash hands upon entry, and we’re not a bit ashamed to say you can use the bathroom down the hall as far as washing your hands,” VonDerau said.

Experts say caregivers should try to stay at home as much as possible and perhaps do more online shopping. They say it’s also important for caregivers to practice self-care so they can maintain the energy to care for their loved ones.

