Gov. Beshear plans to announce more steps to address virus

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he plans to announce further action Monday aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Kentucky reported its second-highest daily total with 836 more positive cases of the virus on Saturday and a daily record of 979 confirmed cases on July 19.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

News outlets report that among the topics Beshear will address on Monday are public schools.

Last week, Beshear announced new limits on social gatherings and a travel advisory to combat the escalation of cases.

Earlier this month he ordered most people to wear face coverings in public.

